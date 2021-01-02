Adopt Buster from Labrador Rescuers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meet Buster, he was found as a stray on the streets in the high desert where he was picked up and taken to the shelter. He was quickly adopted but he escaped from the yard when he was left there alone for a very long time. Buster was returned to the shelter who reached out to Lab Rescuers to help him.

According to Hugh Johnson, Buster is well behaved in the house, He is very smart.

Buster is treat motivated and eager to please which makes training him very easy.

Buster also walks very well on the leash and is eager to meet all dogs that he spots on his walks.

For more information visit www.labrescuers.org.