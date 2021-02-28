Adopt Chelsea, the boxer and lab blend pup

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fernanda Lopez from the Helen Woodward Animal Center is helping Chelsea, the lab/boxer mixed pup, to take her to her new family.

Chelsea is:

• Lab/boxer blend

• Female-spayed

• Two months old

• Currently nine pounds

• Estimated adult weight 40-50 pounds

Chelsea the pup came with two siblings from the Animal Center’s partners in Texas.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org