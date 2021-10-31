Adopt Daisy from the Helen Woodward Animal Center

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Daisy is a 15-week-old terrier (and possible cattle dog) blend pup that currently weighs 13 pounds but is estimated to weigh 40-45 pounds.

She is already female-spayed and ready to go to her new and loving home.

An active and affection home would be best for Daisy, who has a lot of energy and needs exercise.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Daisy are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Jessica Gercke of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Daisy.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.