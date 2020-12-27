Adopt Ducky from Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Ducky is a 2-month-old lab/terrier blend puppy who is hoping to start the new year off right with a brand new forever family of her own.

“She will be so happy to help you keep all of your resolutions- including walking more! But don’t worry, she will be right there with you to support you if there are any resolution slip-ups! She is all about snacks and couch cuddles too,” said Taysia Shaffer from Helen Woodward Animal Center.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only. For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Helen Woodward Animal Center said it has saved the lives of more than 3,600 orphan pets this year despite the ongoing pandemic. This time of year, you can make sure that your gift to orphan pets makes double the impact thanks to a $100,000 match sponsor, the Aqualia International Foundation, LTD. Donations help provide vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, pet transfers, specialized medical care and more! Give at animalcenter.org/gift2020 by Dec. 31st to have your donation matched!