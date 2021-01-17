Adopt Maggie from Helen Woodward Animal Center

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Maggie is an adorable 2 months old Border collie/Australian cattle dog blend who came in with her siblings from one of their out of state partners.

Border collies and Australian cattle dogs are both considered herding dogs and usually are very energetic. If you have lots of space in your yard, and lots of love in your heart and are currently looking for your new adventure buddy, make an appointment to meet Maggie.



All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification. Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe. Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. By appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.