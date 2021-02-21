Adopt Minnie, the mini husky from Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Minnie is a two-months-old female husky blend looking for a fur-ever home.

Currently, she is seven pounds with an estimated adult weight of 28-38 pounds.

Minnie is already female-spayed, has a lot of energy, and would love to go home with someone who can take her on hikes or long walks on the beach.

Adoption fee: $525 including microchip fee.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org