Adrea O’Hara appointed executive director of the newly created Office of Child and Youth Success

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria Monday announced the appointment of Andrea O’Hara as the city’s first executive director for the newly created Office of Child and Youth Success.

She assumed the role Monday following more than 12 years supporting child and youth programs in both the public school system and the nonprofit sector.

“I’m proud to welcome Andrea to the city as the director of our first ever Office of Child and Youth Success, which will help ensure we are serving the needs of young people today and tomorrow,” Gloria said. “Under Andrea’s leadership, the office will link young San Diegans to resources that will help them thrive personally and professionally, and find ways to support our city employees with the childcare needed to help them succeed.”

After beginning her career as a senior budget analyst for the Neighborhood House Association, O’Hara joined the San Diego Unified School District in 2011 and was responsible for business processes as the district’s director of purchasing and contracting.

O’Hara earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and has a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Ashford University.

“I am excited and passionate to collaborate with key stakeholders to develop and implement this new office,” O’Hara said. “I understand the importance of a successful central resource for San Diego families and youth. By directly engaging with essential city offices, I am confident the Office of Child and Youth Success will bring formative and lasting change.”

She will be tasked with launching programs and initiatives to focus city resources on “supporting youth in career development and training, accessing mental health resources, and other focused support for children and families,” a city statement read.

“San Diego should be a city where every young person has an opportunity to be happy, healthy and prepared to reach their potential,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “After years of community advocacy, the city is taking action by investing in youth and establishing an office dedicated to making that vision a reality.”

The office was established this fiscal year, and Gloria has proposed allocating additional funds in the next budget, which he released Friday and the council will consider later this spring.

“I am thrilled that Mayor Gloria has selected a person with the depth of experience fighting for the welfare of our children and youth in San Diego,” said Councilman Raul Campillo. “Andrea O’Hara is an excellent choice to launch the Office of Child and Youth Success and will transform the way our city works to invest in the next generation of San Diegans.”