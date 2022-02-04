Advanced technology is changing the crime solving game with ‘Crime Door’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Advances in technology have been a game changer in the world of crime solving.

From DNA analysis, to digital fingerprints, tech has become the “go-to” for local and federal agencies. Now one app is pairing augmented reality with missing persons cases hoping to find answers for victim’s families.

Neil Mandt, developer of the app Crime Door, is talking about how our brains dually encode images. With words, our brain will store the memory once. But when words are with an image, our brains will log the content as more familiar, or dually encoded, because more is known about that word.

It’s this science that spawns 3-d missing person posters.

He says he got the idea after receiving an amber alert on his phone, saying it would be more effective to actually see the details first hand. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries requested for crime door to make a 3-D poster of an unresolved case from Chula Vista.

The app is free to download and Neil says they will make a 3D poster for anyone who requests it.