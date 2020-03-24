Advice on homeschooling during COVID-19 school closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents in San Diego are having to take on a new role as school teacher for their children as schools have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

School board member, Mark Powell, talked to Good Morning San Diego with some advice to parents.

Powell addressed the possibility of postponing school past the initial day.

Powell suggests parents create a routine for their children and make a designated spot where they can study.

