Advice on how to effectively homeschool your kids





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Laura Hernandez is a mom of 10 children between the ages of 10 months and 14 years old. Not only that, she also homeschoolsher children.

She runs MamaSystems.net which helps parents implement systems to make their household run more efficiently and with less stress.

She has developed a proven system to bring peace and calm to any home.

Hernandez shared some advice for those who find themselves at home with their children all day and also for the many parents who now have to homeschool their children.

Here are just a few of the tips Laura shared:

• Why creating rhythm and routine during your day and week matters, and how.

• How to turn your family into a team – delegating responsibilities to kids so everyone shares the workload.

• Choosing three key items for your family to achieve daily – everything else is icing on the cake.

• Being kind to your people and yourself.