Advice on how to deal with the stress of 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to his website, Dr Brian Alman, Ph.D. is one of the leading mind-body stress experts in the world using clinically-proven mindfulness, meditation, relaxation, guided imagery and self-efficacy tools to help people let go of the past and present challenges from relationships, subconscious patterns and traumas so they may live happier, more successful (inside and out) resilient lives.

Dr. Brian Alman, Author & PhD in Psychology, shared some stress advice on Good Morning San Diego.

Some tips on how to cope successfully manage the stress of 2020:

• Go deep inside to find your own best answers

• Connecting with others any way we can

• Self-Care upgrades

• Find the joys

• Increase your “investments” of what matters to you & yours

• Get outside more from walks to bird watching to working out