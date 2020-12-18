Advice on how to get started on your pandemic job search

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Career Coach, Katie Molloy, joined Good Morning San Diego to share quick tips and advice that people can use to help kickstart their job search, including several things to keep in mind as they are preparing their resumes and putting together LinkedIn profiles.

Molloy says People may not realize that many resumes are being read by a machine first, not a human called an applicant tracking system or ATS.

Some tips to beat the robot are:

Graphics (tables, text boxes, logos, images) should not be used.

Content should not be in the header or footer.

Keywords are important.

Should be formatted to make it easy to be scanned/read by both the machine and the human

The resume should be in the appropriate file type.