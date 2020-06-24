Advice on how to have equality and inclusion in the workforce

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Janice Brown joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss ways businesses can ensure to incorporate equality and inclusion in the workforce.

“Having equal access to opportunities and resources can contribute fully to an organization’s success,” said Brown. Brown provided resources and tips to ensure businesses and managers are meeting this.

Diversity initiatives focus on the need to provide equal opportunities, employment law compliance and the merits of diverse recruitment.

Attracting and recruiting a diverse workforce is half of the solution. You then have to create an inclusive workplace in which people are accepted as individuals, regardless of their differences and where they feel their contribution is valued.

You can assess your organization’s inclusivity by examining its culture, people and processes. Businesses should also offer diversity and inclusion training to help employees understand cultural differences, which can impact how individuals interact at work.