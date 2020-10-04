Advice on how to make back to school a success

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Whether you’re making the switch to distance learning by choice or necessity, one thing is certain–you can always use a little extra support.

Lisa Collum, author, educator, school owner and mother of four, is a motivational leader on a mission to make virtual learning as effective as possible.

For over a decade she’s been helping kids get a grip on writing through public and virtual teaching, the launch of her own private school, and her creation of Top Score Writing, Inc.–a nationally utilized writing curriculum for 2nd-12th grades.

“The most important thing about heading back to school is that we (parents and teachers) are all on the same page and in this together. Meaning, most school districts are giving options (in school or virtual),” said Collum.

Collum joined Good Morning San Diego to share some advice for parents and teachers.

Parents:

-review the school rules with kids (mask-wearing, social distancing, temp checks, etc)

-go over the new procedures (getting out of car and temp check, lunch seated outside, etc)

-explain that this is part of COVID and is going to help everyone

-show videos if possible to younger kids of what that all looks like/examples

-be on top of things when it comes to your child being sick (look for symptoms, do your own temp checks, practice hand washing and social distancing)

Teachers:

-make sure you feel safe (find a good mask, invest in plexiglass shield for desk, etc)

-have areas “off-limits” in the classroom

-have social distancing markers on the class floor

-have new rules posted and review/refer to