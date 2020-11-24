Advice to businesses to stay safe while open during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are many San Diego business owners expressing their frustrations with the recent shutdowns.

GSM Management & Consulting CEO, Vincent Garrett, joined Good Morning San Diego to share some tips for local businesses that may allow them to operate safely during the holiday seasons.

Garrett said he recently saved a company 8 million dollars in workers comp premiums by implementing his solution.

Garrett discussed how to pivot to offer essential services during the pandemic, which will also allow you to avoid mandatory shut downs, keep accurate records and have a contact tracing system, how making changes can reduce your worker’s comp premiums and how to get employees back to work after exposure.