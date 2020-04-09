Advice to manage mental and emotional stress during the COVID-19 crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brain Fitness Researcher and Consultant, Heidi Hanna, PhD. talked to Good Morning San Diego to answer any questions related to stress, mental, emotional, social health.

Hanna said she has a new Virtual First Responder Program providing training, tips and techniques to support Stress Mastery in these times.

The program uses 7 core categories: physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, social, financial, and operational (which includes integrative solutions for personal and organizational effectiveness).

Three tips to boost brain fitness and mental health:

• Acknowledge that what we’re dealing with is very difficult. And that you will likely experience a variety of normal, health emotions including fear, frustration, and low mood/depression, along with things like connection, purpose, and passion. Learn to ride the waves.

• Appreciate that whatever you’re feeling right now is healthy, and normal. And that our stress-related reactions are designed to help us and only hurt us when we try to push them down or away.

• Adjust/act by taking one small step in a positive direction. Do something simple like listen to music, watch a funny or inspirational video, play an online game with a friend. Tackle a task you’ve been avoiding, write someone a thank you card, or just be kind to a stranger. Small “imperfect” actions allow us to break out of the stress hijack that otherwise happens when we think about all the possibilities or spiral on negative thinking.