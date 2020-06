Advice for veterans who are navigating disability claims on National PTSD Awareness Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, June 27th is National PTSD Awareness Day!

Supervising Attorney at Veterans Law Group, Amanda Mineer, discussed what you can do to help on Good Morning San Diego.

4 Tips for veterans who are navigating disability claims:

– Don’t do it alone

– Don’t rely on the VA for your medical records

– Be Proactive with your case

– Show up to every exam