Advocates mark DACA’s 9th anniversary, urge Congress to act





LAS VEGAS (AP) — Immigration advocates marked the ninth anniversary Tuesday of the Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.

But they also urged Congress to pass permanent protections.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, allowed people brought into the country illegally as children to remain in the U.S.

The program brought thousands of young people without legal status out of the shadows, making it easier for them to apply for college and jobs.

The program’s protections are temporary though and advocates have been pushing Congress to pass a permanent path to legal status, especially with a court challenge to the program looming.