Advocates working to solve homelessness issues following deady car crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following Monday’s deadly car crash in the East Village, that killed three homeless men and injuring several others, homeless advocates are saying the incident sheds a bright light on an issue they are hoping to solve once and for all.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday the convention center currently housing the homeless is scheduled to move out 600 individuals on Monday into other shelters.