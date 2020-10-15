AEPI SDSU raising money to cover funeral expenses of their Brother, Noah Hytken

The AEPI fraternity at San Diego State University is mourning the loss of one of their brothers. They posted a photo with the following message to their Instagram account:

“The Brothers of the Sigma Delta chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity mourn the passing of our Brother, Noah Hytken. We are working closely with Alpha Epsilon Pi International, the SDSU administration and the clerical leadership of the campus Jewish community to provide support and solace for our chapter Brothers and Noah’s family.

We greatly appreciate the messages and offers of support from the SDSU campus community, our alumni and so many others.

We are raising money to cover Noah’s funeral expenses during these difficult times. The link for the fundraiser is in our bio.

In the words of the poet Howard Crosby, “No one could tell me where my soul might be; I searched for G-d, but he eluded me; I sought my Brother our and found all three.”

May G-d comfort Noah’s family and friends among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.”