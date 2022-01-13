Affordable housing units are opening for seniors and senior vets in Poway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Poway had a grand opening of Apollo, a 44 unit, affordable housing option for seniors and senior veterans within Poway Commons.

Mayor Vaus said “Finding ways to provide affordable housing, especially for older adults and veterans, is more important than ever. I’m proud of our City Council for helping pave the way for opportunities here in Poway, along with our partners Chelsea Investment Corporation and Meridian Development.”

It is expected that Apollo will be 100% occupied by the end of the month, with one-bedroom rents ranging from $1,101 to $1,329, and two-bedroom rents ranging from $1,240 to $1,592.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at the ceremony getting more details about the new facility.