Afghan-American Woman works to get Afghan families to safety

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego woman is working to reconnect U.S. citizens with family members trying to get out of Afghanistan.

Co-founder and Executive Director of Borderlands for Equity Mejgan Afshan spoke with KUSI on how she’s working to reunite families. She said there’s at least 263,000 people the U.S. has committed to bringing over that are still stuck in the country.