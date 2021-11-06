African American Museum of Dallas gets surprise encounter with Mick Jagger





DALLAS (KUSI) – It was a special day at the African American Museum of Dallas Monday when they received a surprise visit from none other than Mick Jagger.

Jennifer Cowley, an artist from the African American Museum of Dallas, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the chance meeting.

Cowley described hanging an exhibit at the museum that day while it was closed, when she heard a knock on the door.

She answered the door and heard the masked man tell her his name was Mick.

Despite being closed, the museum’s director let Jagger in and Cowley gave him a tour of the exhibits.

Jagger described to Cowley that he was very knowledgeable on Dallas, Black history, and even Juneteenth.

Cowley expressed that she had no idea that Jagger had been scheduled to perform at the nearby Cotton Bowl.

Jagger offered her two VIP tickets to Tuesday night’s show.