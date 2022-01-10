After 40 years, family-owned Peterson’s Donut Corner, has a new owner





ESCONDIDO (KUSI ) – On Jan. 6th the Peterson family announced that they are selling their family owned shop.

“​​With the new year comes new beginnings. It is with a heavy heart that after 40+ years, the Peterson Family has sold the donut shop,” the Peterson Family posted. “We thank you for all the years we were able to serve you and that you have made our little Mom and Pop shop one of your favorite landmarks in San Diego County.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Anthony Deeb, the new owner of Peterson’s Donuts, about taking ownership of this “mom and pop” business.