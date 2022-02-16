After 46 years, San Diego Repertory Theatre’s artistic director steps down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After nearly five decades heading the San Diego Repertory Theatre, Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse will be retiring.

Woodhouse himself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his legacy.

I would like to believe that the San Diego Repertory Theatre was a part of what built downtown into a major metropolis, Woodhouse said.

“We wanted to be right in the middle of that downtown and be a place where all kinds of people, from all different classes, races, religions, ethnicities, and economic status could meet and share stories. That’s what we wanted to do,” summed up Woodhouse.