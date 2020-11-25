After 70 years, North Park’s AB Sporting Goods is permanently closing

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – It’s the end of an era for North Park’s AB Sporting Goods store.

AB Sporting Goods has been a place San Diegans have relied on for all of their sporting goods needs for the past 70 years. But unfortunately, this year will be their last.

When the store first opened, there was no internet, people had to use the yellow pages to find places to buy things, and that’s where the store got its name. AB Sporting Goods would show up in the first pages of these telephone books, making it easier for potential customers to find them.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited the North Park store where he spoke to the owner, Gregg Schloss about why he has been forced to permanently close his doors.

Schloss explained that he simply can’t afford to keep his doors open anymore. Explaining, “as time has gone on, I’ve just come to the conclusion that I’ll go broke if I tried to keep the store going. I don’t think anybody that cares about me, my family, or the store, would want that to happen. A couple of months ago, I just came to the conclusion that, I’m 61-years-old, I have hopefully a good life ahead of me, and the store has run its course. Any time you are running a family business, it is a struggle to keep the doors open in good times.”

Schloss said the neighborhood little league, and other sporting leagues, have drove the store’s business for years, and this year, little league has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of his interview, Schloss thanked KUSI News for highlighting the struggles our local business owners have been enduring as a result of constant government regulation.