After a year of shutdowns, City of San Diego vows to help craft beer industry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a year of being shutdown by our government, and/or forced to operate under strict regulations, the San Diego craft beer industry is set to finally receive support from the City of San Diego.

On National Beer Day (April 7), The City of San Diego launched a ‘Business is Brewing’ website to provide beer breweries in San Diego with helpful market information and City economic development resources they can use to support and grow their businesses.

This website from the City of San Diego comes after a year of enforcing state lockdown restrictions, that caused many businesses to permanently close. Until recently, these craft brewers were forced to operate outside only, and must serve food to any customers purchasing beer.

The City of San Diego says the website, “created and managed by the City’s Economic Development Department, is designed to promote the benefits of being a local beer manufacturer, showcase more than 100 establishments for beer enthusiasts and educate everyone about the programs available to keep breweries, brew pubs and tasting rooms operating throughout the COVID 19 pandemic.”

The Director of the City’s Economic Development Department, Christina Bibler, said “this interactive website is an innovative one-stop shop for beer manufacturers and beer enthusiasts, both locally and nationally, showcasing the spirit to brew and buy local during these challenging times.”

KUSI News will reach out to some of San Diego’s craft brewers for comment on the city’s effort to support them.

Features of the Business is Brewing website include:

An interactive map with business and market information about the 110 operating breweries, brew pubs and tasting stores within City of San Diego limits.

An economic report on the $1.2 billion San Diego regional beer cluster, which has supported 6,500 jobs (countywide) and $848 million in revenue.

An interactive map showing the operating status of 144 breweries.

Information about the City’s economic development programs that can assist breweries with launch, expansion and economic relief.

A map tour of 23 breweries that produced award-winning beers at the Great American Beer Festival and the San Diego International Beer Festival in 2020.

For more information about the Business is Brewing website or additional programs and services the City of San Diego is providing to businesses during the COVID 19 pandemic, please visit sandiego.gov/economic-development.