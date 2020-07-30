After being hospitalized, Mission Hills D-line coach Eddie Nuckols beats COVID-19

It was June 30th when Eddie Nuckols started feeling ill at his second job as a bar doorman, but the next morning is when he knew something was wrong.

After a week of no improvement on his fever and flu-like symptoms, Eddie decided to go get tested for the Coronavirus.

A chest x-ray and a rapid results test showed spots of pneumonia and a positive for COVID19.

Nuckols was hospitalized and Palomar instantly and what ensued after that was 8 days of oxygen and fighting for his life at just 29 years old.

Now that he is on the mend, Eddie hopes people really take this virus seriously and wear a mask.