After City Council pauses stadium meeting, what’s next for San Diego State?

After the voters chose Measure G and SDSU West to bring Mission Valley’s eastern section into the 21st century, the project is taking fire from multiple sides.

The City and SDSU mutually agreed for the college to take over the 135 acres of land before San Diego residents spit up another million dollars, but that can’t happen until the City Council hears the purchase agreement. A May 19th session to do so has now been taken off the docket, with no explanation why and no future dates set.

Meanwhile, tuition changes after moving fall 2020 classes online could affect the $660 million dollars the CSU Board of Trustees earmarked for San Diego State.

Then there’s the ongoing battle between SDSU and the City Attorney. Mara Elliot and San Diego State have traded paperwork back and forth plenty in 2020, with Elliot claiming the project as written leaves room for error in several places.

Scott Lewis of Voice of San Diego has been following the battle behind this parcel for some time, and he spoke to us about how the next week could be the game changer for getting Aztec Stadium up in time for the 2022 season.