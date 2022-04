After two-year hiatus, Miramar Air Show returns to the skies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCAS Miramar Air Show is back!

The event will take place from Sept. 23-25.

Capt. Matthew “Red Bull” Gregory, Director of Communication at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the air show.

For more information on the event, click here.