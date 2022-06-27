Aftermath of the Supreme Court striking down New York’s concealed carry gun law

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Supreme Court of the United States has struck down a New York’s century old gun law regarding the strict issuance of concealed carry handgun licenses.

New York was requiring concealed carry permits only if applicants demonstrated “proper cause” and “good moral character.” California, among other states, have similar concealed carry laws that are now in question.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3, saying the law violates the Constitution of the United States.

Shortly after the SCOTUS ruling, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan gun legislation known as the “Safer Communities Act” into law.

Biden tweeted out three main components of the law that include controversial red flag laws, closing the so-called “Boyfriend Loophole,” and requiring people aged 18 to 21 to undergo enhanced background checks.

Even though the legislation is bipartisan, many Second Amendment advocates are strongly opposed.

Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, explained why the new legislation is problematic, especially after the SCOTUS ruling shooting down New York’s concealed carry gun law.

RELATED STORY: Supreme Court shoots down New York regulation for concealed carry gun licenses

This morning, I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law—the most significant gun safety law in the last 30 years. The bill: —Includes red-flag laws

—Closes the “boyfriend loophole”

—Requires young people ages 18 to 21 to undergo enhanced background checks And more. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 25, 2022

A dark day in America. This is a dangerous decision from a court hell bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches. Shameful. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 23, 2022