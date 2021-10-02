Agreement to place SVP Douglas Badger in Rancho Bernardo home is terminated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a major development in the fight of Rancho Bernardo residents to keep sexually violent predator Douglas Badger from being placed in the area, the property owner has pivoted, seeking instead to terminate the agreement that would allow Badger to be placed in the home.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss updates with Badger’s placement.

“This is now a big win for the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. But Liz,” DeMaio began. “The fight’s not over. Because I worry, what neighborhood is next?” DeMaio asked.

Sexually violent predator Douglas Badger has decades-long history of assaults.