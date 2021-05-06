Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation opens Raptor Ridge

The Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation (AHLF) has opened a new exhibit with four new raptors. They include a Peregrine Falcon, a Great Horned Owl, an American Kestrel and a Western Screech Owl, onsite at the Discovery Center. The AHLF acquired the birds from The Raptor Institute, which has been forced to close due to the restrictions of the pandemic. The AHLF will continue the institutes mission of promoting community conservation efforts, providing education to the public about raptors and producing the inspiration needed to protect local habitat.

Currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, AHLF serves the community by providing environmental education, conservation and access to the lagoon and the surrounding trails.