Aguirre: ‘The Chargers were profitable and didn’t need to move to Los Angeles’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Union-Tribune published an op-ed written by former city attorney Mike Aguirre on Jan. 7 entitled, “The San Diego Chargers team was profitable, it did not need to move to Los Angeles.”

Aguirre, a partner in the Aguirre & Severson law firm, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his op-ed in detail.

With the Chargers’ move, San Diego has a clear path to compensation from the NFL, Aguirre summed up.