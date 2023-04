Air Guardsman arrested in connection with leaked classified documents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FBI arrested a 21-year-old Air Guardsman Thursday suspected of leaking classified documents.

Jack Teixeira leaked classified potentially hundreds of pages of national defense information relating to Russian efforts in Ukraine and intelligence on Russian spying on U.S. allies.

Former FBI Special Agent Jonathan T. Gilliam joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss.