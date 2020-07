Airbnb has made adjustments to ensure both hosts and guests remain safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The travel industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and there is expected to be more uncertainty in the future.

On the bright side, recent booking data shows that travel is beginning to bounce back, despite rising case numbers.

VP for Global Public Policy and Communications of Airbnb, Chris Lehane, discussed their new protocols on Good Morning San Diego.