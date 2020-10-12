Airbnb prohibiting one-night reservations over Halloween weekend





Airbnb has announced that they are prohibiting one-night reservations over Halloween weekend for all home listings throughout the United States and Canada.

They say it’s due to concern over another increase in coronavirus cases.

The company also plans to increase safety measures to stop any large gatherings during the holiday weekend.

This comes after 17 listings throughout San Diego County were suspended or removed for violating safety guidelines.