Airport Authority approves list for food and retail in Terminal 1 project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1 will feature dozens of local places to eat, drink and shop, with the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board approving a list of concession vendors.

A few regional and national chains will round out the selection when the project is completed.

For food and beverage, the list includes Kettner Exchange, Puesto, Mostra Coffee, Parakeet Café, Better Buzz, Cutwater Restaurant & Bar, Lofty Coffee, Understory Bar & Restaurant, NOVO Brewing, El Pez, Taco Stand, Ambrosio 15, Herb & Air, SIP Wine & Beer, 900A Tony Hawk Public House, Luna Grill, Mr. Moto Pizza, Carnitas Snack Shack, Grab & Go Subs, Café Moto, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s.

The retail, convenience and gifts options include Gaslamp Marketplace, Hip & Humble, SAN Supply Co. and Goods Express @ SAN, Goods Univision Travel Store, No Boundaries, The Commissary, InMotion, WHS Smith, Liberty Station and The Arts District Market.

The first concession lease was approved by the Board in early June and the Airport Authority Board approved the final list this week.

A total of six concessions operators will open 19 restaurants and seven retail stores in the New T1. The first phase of 19 gates is slated to open in 2025 and the remaining 11 gates in early 2028. The completed terminal is planned to have 32,000 square feet for food and beverage space, and 14,000 square feet for convenience retail space.

“We were extremely impressed with all the proposals for restaurants and retail shops we received,” said Kimberly Becker, CEO and president of the Airport Authority. “Proposers were required to meet specific concept, design and operational criteria that will help SAN offer our customers a wide selection of regional and national brands. We were pleased that all of the proposals were competitive and compelling.”

Four of the six concessionaire operators selected are new to the Airport Authority and two of the operators, High Flying Foods and Paradies Lagardere@SAN, LLC, have existing leases for restaurant and retail space.