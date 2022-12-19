Alamo Flags in Seaport Village is giving away free American Flags through Christmas Eve

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Merry Christmas from Alamo Flags!

The owners of Alamo Flags in Seaport Village, Mike and Dean Ismail, are extending their Fourth of July tradition into the Christmas season to spread patriotism and joy!

They are handing out FREE American flags through Christmas Eve.

Mike and Dean Ismail joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to share why they are giving away even more flags this holiday season.