Albion S.D. to face San Diego Loyal in second round of U.S. Open Cup

The US Open Cup, the top soccer tournament in America, is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In this event, pro clubs from all levels in America compete against each other, and two local clubs are set to do battle next Wednesday.

One of them, the San Diego Loyal of the USL, the number two league in the country,

The other is Albion San Diego, part of the NISA, the number three league in the country.