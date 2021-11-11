Alce 101 presents ‘Moose Tracks 5K’ to benefit the San Diego Food Bank

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – A big event is happening this Saturday to help raise money to benefit the San Diego Food Bank at a time when the bank is still seeing record-high need for food in the county.

The Alce 101 kitchen and tequileria in Solana Beach is giving back to the community by hosting a “Moose Tracks 5k.”

General Manager of Alce 101, Lacie Ward, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The 5K takes place on 243 North Highway 101 Ste. 7, with a check in at 8:30 a.m. and the race starting at 9 a.m.

For those wondering about the kitchen’s name, “alce” means moose in Spanish.