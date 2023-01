Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatal on-set shooting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021 when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off on the movie set of unfinished film ‘Rust’.

Baldwin and the set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have both been charged with two counts of involuntary man-slaughter.

Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the details of the charges.