Alejandra Sotelo-Solis supports SANDAG transportation plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Updated every four years in collaboration with the 18 cities and County of San Diego along with regional, state, and federal partners, the Regional Plan aims to develop a transportation system that works for all San Diego County residents.

The 2021 Regional Plan draft will be presented to the SANDAG Board of Directors on Friday with a vote by the Board expected in late 2021.

Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said on Good Morning San Diego that the 2021 Regional Plan tackles questions and provides a blueprint for the San Diego region to meet state and federal targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and vehicle miles traveled.

More information can be found at SDForward.com.