AleSmith Brewing non-profit celebrates one year with fundraiser for youth

Local brewery AleSmith’s non-profit launched one year ago today. Anvil of Hope is the brainchild of AleSmith owners Peter and Vicky Zien. They started the non-profit as part of their commitment to providing the services, tools and assistance necessary to help end the cycle of poverty within our San Diego communities.

To celebrate one year of Anvil of Hope they are doing a fundraiser to support youth in poverty by providing them with back to school clothes. Participants will first register for the walk, which they can do all month long. Then those registered, participants, or “Hope Walkers,” will earn entry into the Opportunity Drawing which will offer a variety of prizes – AleSmith merchandise, gift certificates, Padres gear and more – during an Awards Ceremony held at AleSmith Brewing on April 24. Hope Walkers can earn additional entries to the Opportunity Drawing for every post they make to social media demonstrating their support at any small business or restaurant by using the hashtag #WalkforHopeSD. For more information go to AnvilofHope.org