Aleta Barthell’s ‘The Mechanicals’ to premiere with a full cast of neurodivergent actors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New Village Arts has a new production called “The Mechanicals” and it’s all part of a program to give professional acting training to young adults on the autism spectrum.

To discuss is the Director of “The Mechanicals” Samantha Ginn, and actor, Alfredo Verde joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego”.

Tickets will are $15/General and $10/Students

For more details visit: https://newvillagearts.org/event/the-mechanicals/2022-08-11/

The Mechanicals details:

Long-time campers at Camp Bobindaweeds are asked to play an eclectic group of amateur actors in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. Not only do they learn how to perform Shakespeare, they find out how to follow their dreams and fall in love.

CAST:

Matthew/Lion: Max Lecanu-Fayet Melissa/Wall: Stephanie Monis

Adam/Mr. Stamppe: Paul Eddy Lily: Piper Haskett

Vincent/Pyramus: Reid Moriarty Anderson/Thisby: Alfredo Verde

Kate/Moonshine: Rachel Ford Jonathan/Peter Quince: Brendan Kerr

William/Puck: Liam Porter Ray/Ray the Rapper: Kenton Makings

Jeff/Foley: Ethan Marr Connor/Fairy 1: Corbin Barrows

Kyle/Fairy 2: Jacob Brown