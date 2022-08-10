Aleta Barthell’s ‘The Mechanicals’ to premiere with a full cast of neurodivergent actors

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New Village Arts has a new production called “The Mechanicals” and it’s all part of a program to give professional acting training to young adults on the autism spectrum.

To discuss is the Director of “The Mechanicals” Samantha Ginn, and actor, Alfredo Verde joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego”.

Tickets will are $15/General and $10/Students

For more details visit: https://newvillagearts.org/event/the-mechanicals/2022-08-11/

The Mechanicals details:

Long-time campers at Camp Bobindaweeds are asked to play an eclectic group of amateur actors in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM. Not only do they learn how to perform Shakespeare, they find out how to follow their dreams and fall in love.

CAST:

Matthew/Lion: Max Lecanu-Fayet                     Melissa/Wall: Stephanie Monis 

Adam/Mr. Stamppe:  Paul Eddy                         Lily: Piper Haskett 

Vincent/Pyramus: Reid Moriarty                       Anderson/Thisby:  Alfredo Verde 

Kate/Moonshine: Rachel Ford                           Jonathan/Peter Quince: Brendan Kerr 

William/Puck: Liam Porter                                Ray/Ray the Rapper: Kenton Makings 

Jeff/Foley: Ethan Marr                                       Connor/Fairy 1: Corbin Barrows 

Kyle/Fairy 2: Jacob Brown 

Categories: Good Morning San Diego, KUSI