Alex Berenson discusses the unreported truths about COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Alex Berenson was already an accomplished journalist and author before COVID-19, but the pandemic has taken his profile to an entirely new height.

Berenson is now the author of a 2-part series titled, “Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdown.”

Berenson has led the charge on pulling back the curtain and shining a light on the daily avalanche of conflicting coronavirus data.

Berenson has used the data to show the COVID-19 lockdowns are unjustified and actually didn’t really do anything to slow the spread. Berenson is critical of health officials who still haven’t changed their perspective on the lockdowns, since we now know they didn’t really help.

Berenson is against counting cases, because many of the “cases” we count, are people who are not even sick. He compared it to the flu saying, “if you have the flu, that means you have a cough, a headache, you were sick. It is not saying you were infected with some sort of infectious virus.”

Berenson discussed his publications in more detail with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.