Alisal Fire threatens Reagan ranch, former vacation home of President Reagan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Alisal” Fire has not only forced Santa Barbara County to declare a state of emergency and scorched 15,000 acres as of Wednesday night, but it is now even threatening the “Western White House” Reagan ranch, once a vacation home of President Reagan.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and member of the Reagan Ranch Board of Governors, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the wildfire blazes near Reagan ranch.