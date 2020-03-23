All gatherings prohibited in city parks and beaches due to city-wide neglect of governor’s order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 100 million people were ordered to stay at home across the nation tonight, but fears are growing that some just aren’t listening even here in San Diego.

It’s caused city officials to make and enforce major changes because of those who refused to change their behavior.

Crowded beaches and parks have forced law enforcement officials to begin enforcing the ban on public gatherings, a measure recommended by public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This comes after a San Diego man in his 70s contracted the virus, which doctors say he might have picked up from his visit to Hawaii. There are currently over 200 positive cases across the county.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief James Gartland says exceptions were made to the stay-at-home order to allow people to enjoy the outdoors, but the disregard of social distancing has ruined it for everyone; even those following the rules.

“If you are not complying with the governor’s order, you are putting the first responders at risk, you’re putting yourself at risk, and you’re putting others at risk.,” says Gartland.

Violators of the city-wide public gathering ban could face fines up to $1000.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards reports.