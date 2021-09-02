All national forests across California will be closed this Labor Day weekend

JATAPUL VALLEY (KUSI) – For only the second time in history, the entire national forest system in California will be closed because of extreme fire danger.

This move covers acres of forests, and will certainly change plans going into the last holiday weekend of the summer.

KUSI’s Dan Plante caught up with the forest services today and joined viewers live from the site of “the Valley Fire” in the back country with more details on the closures.