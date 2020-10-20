All-Pro Bail Bonds owner explains Prop 25 eliminates Californians right to post bail

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposition 25 is a veto referendum of Senate Bill 10, which when originally passed, eliminated the use of cash bail for detained suspects awaiting trial.

A “Yes” vote upholds SB 10, that ends cash bail, and replaces it with risk assessments for detained suspects awaiting trial.

A “No” vote repeals SB 10 and keeps use of cash bail in place.

The owner of All-Pro Bail Bonds, Steffan Gibbs, is in the business of providing cash bail, and joined KUSI News to urge people to vote “No” on Prop 25 and explain the importance of cash bail.

Gibbs explained lawmakers decided to ban cash bail because they argue it hurts poor people who have not yet been convicted of a crime. Plus, he says it can even lead to many of them pleading guilty to crimes they didn’t commit in order to get out of jail.

Gibbs says under Prop 25, instead of bail, most, but not all, people arrested for misdemeanors would be automatically released within 12 hours.

For everyone else, Gibbs explained Prop 25 would create a system and some sort of algorithm to evaluate each accused person’s risk to help courts make more informed decisions about who should have to stay behind bars.

Gibbs discussed explained his opposition to Prop 25 in more detail on KUSI News.

From No on Prop 25: Written by Sacramento politicians, Prop 25 eliminates the right to post bail for every Californian. Instead of having the option to secure your release through bail or a pretrial release program administered by the counties, Prop 25 requires the use of computer-based profiling based on algorithms to determine who can and can’t get out of jail pending their trials. These computer algorithms, managed by government bureaucrats, replace the role of judges in our current system. Imagine trying to help a loved one accused of a crime secure their release in order to answer the charges against them – and having their freedom depend on computer algorithms and predictive models that have been shown to be racially biased. Without a judge to set bail or the terms of release, important criminal justice decisions will be at the mercy of the bureaucracy and biased computer formulas.